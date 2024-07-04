Ukraine confirms 'withdrawal' from district in strategic town

World News
2024-07-04 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine confirms &#39;withdrawal&#39; from district in strategic town
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine confirms 'withdrawal' from district in strategic town

Ukraine said Thursday its forces had withdrawn from a district in the key eastern town of Chasiv Yar, where Russian forces have claimed several advances.

"It became impractical to hold the Kanal district, which the enemy had entered, because it threatened the lives and well-being of our soldiers. The command decided to retreat to better protected and prepared positions," a Ukrainian military spokesman said on state-run television.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Chasiv Yar

Russia

LBCI Next
UN: More than 136,000 displaced by spread of war in southeast Sudan
Putin holds talks with Iran’s interim president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:37

Ukraine downs 21 of 22 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
00:56

Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two, regional governor affirms

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Russia: Ukraine launched scores of drones at three regions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:37

Six arrested over India stampede disaster

LBCI
World News
06:47

India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week

LBCI
World News
06:02

UN: More than 136,000 displaced by spread of war in southeast Sudan

LBCI
World News
04:27

Putin holds talks with Iran’s interim president

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Jordan's King presses Biden to avert Israel's attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-22

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum

LBCI
World News
03:24

Xi briefs leaders at Central Asia summit to 'resist external interference'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More