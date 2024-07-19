News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
33
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
34
o
Metn
34
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
33
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
34
o
Metn
34
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories
World News
2024-07-19 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories
The United Nations' highest court is set to issue an advisory opinion Friday on the legal ramifications of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, weighing in on one of the world's most contentious issues at the request of the UN General Assembly.
While advisory opinions of judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are non-binding, they carry weight under international law and a clear finding that the occupation is illegal could weaken support for Israel.
The advisory opinion process predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict and in a separate case brought by South Africa, the court in May issued a binding order for Israel to halt its Rafah offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel strongly condemned the ruling.
Israeli leaders have argued the territories are not occupied in legal terms because they are on disputed lands, but the United Nations and most of the international community regard it as Israeli-occupied territory.
In February, more than 50 states presented their views before the court, with Palestinian representatives asking the court to find that Israel must withdraw from all the occupied areas and dismantle illegal settlements.
Israel did not participate in the hearings but filed a written statement telling the court that issuing an advisory opinion would be "harmful" to attempts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The majority of states participating asked the court to find the occupation illegal, while a handful, including Canada and Britain, argued it should refuse to give an advisory opinion.
The United States, Israel's strongest backer, urged the court to limit any advisory opinion and not order the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories.
The 15-judge panel will start reading out their opinion at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United Nations
International Court Of Justice
Palestine
Israel
State
Occupation
Next
Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel in boat: French authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:53
UN chief disappointed by Israeli parliament vote against Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:53
UN chief disappointed by Israeli parliament vote against Palestinian state
0
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:14
RSF slams 'state hostage-taking' of US reporter in Russia
World News
09:14
RSF slams 'state hostage-taking' of US reporter in Russia
0
World News
08:57
WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter
World News
08:57
WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter
0
World News
08:20
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
World News
08:20
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
0
World News
08:15
Russian army captures another village in east Ukraine
World News
08:15
Russian army captures another village in east Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:00
US imposes new sanctions related to Yemen targeting financial network of Houthis
Middle East News
11:00
US imposes new sanctions related to Yemen targeting financial network of Houthis
0
World News
08:20
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
World News
08:20
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
0
World News
14:06
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister
World News
14:06
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister
0
World News
07:14
Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
World News
07:14
Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
2
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
3
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
4
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
6
Lebanon News
14:58
Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:58
Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
8
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More