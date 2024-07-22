EU foreign ministers to discuss response to 'unacceptable' Hungary stance

World News
2024-07-22 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU foreign ministers to discuss response to &#39;unacceptable&#39; Hungary stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
EU foreign ministers to discuss response to 'unacceptable' Hungary stance

European Union foreign ministers will evaluate how to respond to trips by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia and China and his country's positioning over the EU's role in Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Hungary took over the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc in July and almost immediately went to Moscow and Beijing in what was described as a "peace mission" despite none of his EU partners being aware, or mandating him to do so.

He also left a NATO summit early to meet former US President Donald Trump. Orban's foreign minister has since questioned the EU's role in Ukraine.

"We will discuss what has happened and positions taken by the Hungarian government," Borrell said, describing them as "unacceptable."

Some member states would like the bloc to show a tougher stance on Budapest.

Among the ideas would be to boycott or downgrade the attendance of ministers at an informal meeting in Budapest at the end of August, although there is division among countries on its utility.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on arrival in Brussels that Borrell represented EU foreign policy for the ministers and that it was "not surprising that the ego trips" had irritated many.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said he would go to the informal meeting at the end of August, saying it was important to keep the dialogue with Budapest.

"Ignoring or not choosing dialogue would be an error," he said.

Orban, a critic of Western military aid to Ukraine and who has the warmest relations of any EU leader with Putin, has also repeatedly held up decisions for military aid to Ukraine.

Speaking in a social media post ahead of the meeting on Monday, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized the bloc.

"For weeks now, the Brussels foreign bureaucracy and the leaders of some EU countries have been grinding their teeth over our peace mission, out of frustration/envy/exposure of their failed strategy," he said, adding the trips had opened the door to further diplomacy.

"All we get from our Brussels and European friends is a childish sit-in boycott and verbal karate," he said.

Reuters

World News

European Union

Hungary

Viktor Orban

Russia

China

Ukraine

Josep Borrell

NATO

LBCI Next
Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics
Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war

LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:47

France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

LBCI
World News
06:06

Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia

LBCI
World News
05:32

Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
05:18

Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-11

UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'

LBCI
World News
06:47

France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,006

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:50

US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

LBCI
World News
14:17

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26

Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More