Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate

05-02-2026 | 12:00
Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate
Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday cancelled a mandate for all vehicles sold in Canada to be electric by 2035, while announcing a multi-billion-dollar plan to support EV production.

The announcement marked another departure from the policies backed by his climate-focused predecessor, Justin Trudeau, but Carney said he wanted to incentivize EV production while bolstering a Canadian auto industry hammered by U.S. tariffs.

"We know where the auto industry is headed. We're going to support that transition," he said.

AFP

