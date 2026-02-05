Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday cancelled a mandate for all vehicles sold in Canada to be electric by 2035, while announcing a multi-billion-dollar plan to support EV production.



The announcement marked another departure from the policies backed by his climate-focused predecessor, Justin Trudeau, but Carney said he wanted to incentivize EV production while bolstering a Canadian auto industry hammered by U.S. tariffs.



"We know where the auto industry is headed. We're going to support that transition," he said.



AFP



