European medicines watchdog rejects new Alzheimer's drug

2024-07-26
European medicines watchdog rejects new Alzheimer&#39;s drug
European medicines watchdog rejects new Alzheimer's drug

Europe's medicines watchdog on Friday rejected a request to market a new Alzheimer's disease treatment, saying the risks of the medicine's side effects, including potential brain bleeding, outweighed the benefits.

"The CHMP recommended not granting a marketing authorization for Leqembi, a medicine intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," the European Medicines Agency said.

AFP

