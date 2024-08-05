News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say
World News
2024-08-05 | 08:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say
Russian investigators on Monday said that they had detained two officials linked to the Defense Ministry for fraud -- the latest in a series of investigations launched since Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was replaced in May.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it had detained the deputy head of the Defense Ministry's innovation department and the director of a military park with entertainment and educational facilities.
AFP
World News
Russia
Investigators
Defense Ministry
Fraud
Next
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-07
Russian defense ministry: Iskanders destroy two Patriot launchers in Ukraine
World News
2024-07-07
Russian defense ministry: Iskanders destroy two Patriot launchers in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-07-05
Russia's defense ministry says destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones
World News
2024-07-05
Russia's defense ministry says destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones
0
World News
2024-06-24
Russian investigators: Four civilians killed in Dagestan attacks
World News
2024-06-24
Russian investigators: Four civilians killed in Dagestan attacks
0
Middle East News
07:01
Interfax: Top Russian security official arrives in Iranian capital
Middle East News
07:01
Interfax: Top Russian security official arrives in Iranian capital
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
0
World News
13:26
US President Biden, Jordan's King examine efforts to decrease Mideast tensions: White House
World News
13:26
US President Biden, Jordan's King examine efforts to decrease Mideast tensions: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
0
Middle East News
12:22
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension
Middle East News
12:22
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
3
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
4
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
5
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
6
Middle East News
01:02
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
Middle East News
01:02
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
7
Middle East News
04:07
Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary
Middle East News
04:07
Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary
8
Lebanon News
08:24
One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:24
One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More