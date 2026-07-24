Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

Lebanon News
24-07-2026 | 04:40
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Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
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Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

Residents of Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh began returning to the southern Lebanese town on Friday after a period of displacement.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh

Displacement

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