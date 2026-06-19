Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

Israeli airstrikes hit several areas across South Lebanon overnight and into the early hours of the morning, in attacks described as “massacres.”



The strikes left several people killed, with others wounded and missing.



The raids targeted Zebdin, Al-Rihan, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfar Tebnit.



An Israeli airstrike also hit a motorcycle on the Abbasieh road at the Al-Hamadiyeh junction east of Tyre.



The attacks were accompanied by artillery shelling on Zebdin, Kfar Reman, Kfar Jouz, Habbouch, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Nabatieh’s Rahbat neighborhood and Al-Taher area, along with the firing of flares and sweeping fire in Al-Taher and Kfar Tebnit.