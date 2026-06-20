Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

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20-06-2026 | 08:10
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Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
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Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Israeli airstrikes have resumed on the towns of Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, according to local reports.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

South

Airstrikes

Choukine

Maifadoun

Nabatieh al-Fawqa

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