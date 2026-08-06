Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

Lebanon News
06-08-2026 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations participating in the negotiations have begun arriving at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, with footage showing their arrival.

Lebanon News

talks:

delegations

arrive

Embassy

Video

LBCI Next
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel Rome talks advance on military terms as political, legal issues remain unresolved
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Saudi official says defence pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions

LBCI
World News
08:39

Spain warns Italy of countermeasures if border checks kept

LBCI
World News
08:17

Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Pope Leo XIV renews Archbishop Soueif’s appointment to Vatican dicastery for human development

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman

LBCI
World News
2026-01-21

Prince Harry says court claim against UK tabloids 'not just about me'

LBCI
World News
2026-05-10

Iran sends response to US proposal via Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-07

Israeli flag raised over Ali Al Taher Hill in South Lebanon–Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More