Bosnia high school staffer shoots dead three colleagues
World News
2024-08-21 | 07:30
Bosnia high school staffer shoots dead three colleagues
Three high school employees were shot dead Wednesday at a school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said.
The shooting occurred around 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming school year, and no students were present, local media reported.
"This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself," Adnan Beganovic, a spokesman for the local police, told national radio.
The assailant was seriously wounded and transferred to a hospital in Banja Luka in the north, he said.
Police did not provide a motive for the attack, with local media saying that the man was facing disciplinary proceedings.
The last school shooting in the Balkans occurred in May 2023 in Belgrade, when a teenager shot dead ten people, including nine classmates.
AFP
World News
Bosnia
School
Shooting
Police
