Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday praised "brave" British soldiers, calling them warriors, a day after remarks he made about NATO troops in Afghanistan were described as "insulting and appalling" by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



Trump provoked widespread anger in Britain and across Europe after he said European troops had stayed off the front lines in Afghanistan.



Britain lost 457 service personnel killed in Afghanistan, its deadliest overseas war since the 1950s. For several of the war's most intense years it led the allied campaign in Helmand, Afghanistan's biggest and most violent province, while also fighting as the main U.S. battlefield ally in Iraq.



Reuters