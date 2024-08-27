News
Two Delta employees killed, one injured in Atlanta airport incident
World News
2024-08-27 | 12:36
Two Delta employees killed, one injured in Atlanta airport incident
Two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and one injured in an incident at an airline maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Delta said.
"This news is heartbreaking for all of us," Delta said in a statement, adding that the incident had occurred in the wheel and brake shop but without giving any further details.
WSB-TV in Atlanta, citing sources, earlier said a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tire on a plane exploded while it was being removed.
The aircraft had arrived from Las Vegas on Sunday, the station reported, citing flight information.
Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
World News
09:37
White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine
World News
09:37
White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41
Gaza ceasefire talks continuing in Qatar: US official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
