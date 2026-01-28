U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Iran's Islamic republic was at its weakest ever point and expected protests to resume eventually, as the United States ramps up pressure.



"That regime is probably weaker than it has ever been and the core problem they face -- unlike the protests you saw in the past on some other topics -- is that they don't have a way to address the core complaints of the protesters, which is that their economy is in collapse," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.





AFP