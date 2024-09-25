Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants

World News
2024-09-25 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 13 sub-Saharan African migrants off the coasts of Salakta and Chebba towns, a judicial official said on Wednesday.

Reuters

World News

Tunisia

Coast

Migrants

Sea

Africa

LBCI Next
US says 'deeply concerned' by Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel’s intelligence service
Kremlin: Putin to chair meeting on nuclear deterrence
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Blinken: US and partners working tirelessly to prevent full-scale war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon reports 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday

LBCI
World News
10:05

Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants

LBCI
World News
08:22

US says 'deeply concerned' by Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel’s intelligence service

LBCI
World News
06:07

Kremlin: Putin to chair meeting on nuclear deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Kremlin urges Russian nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Toll of Israeli strike on Haret Hreik: One dead and over 60 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Khamenei: Killing senior leaders in Hezbollah will not subdue the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

UNHCR: Scaling up support as people flee Lebanon for Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:55

Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More