South Korea says summons Russian ambassador over North Korea troop deployment

World News
2024-10-21 | 03:05
High views
South Korea says summons Russian ambassador over North Korea troop deployment
0min
South Korea says summons Russian ambassador over North Korea troop deployment

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul Monday to criticize Pyongyang's decision to send thousands of soldiers, including special forces troops, to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

Vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun expressed Seoul's "grave concerns regarding North Korea's recent dispatch of troops to Russia and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces and the cessation of related cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP

UAE president tells Putin: We are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
