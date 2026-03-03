Syria sends thousands of troops to Lebanon border, sources to Reuters

Syria has reinforced its border with Lebanon with rocket units and thousands ‌of troops, eight Syrian and Lebanese sources said on Tuesday, as conflict spread in the region including between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The sources included five Syrian military officers, a Syrian security official and two Lebanese security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.



The Syrian officers said the Syrian reinforcement operation began in February but sped up in recent days. The Syrian and Lebanese armed forces did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



