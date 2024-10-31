Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday called for the end of costly highway blockades that have paralyzed parts of the South American country and fueled an increasingly volatile conflict with his main political rival.



Arce said in a message to the nation that the economic costs of the blockades over 17 days run into over $1.7 billion.



Arce also said 70 people, including 61 police officers, have been injured in the blockades, organized by supporters of former President Evo Morales.



"We demand the immediate lifting of all blockade points for the re-establishment of normalcy in our country," Arce said, adding that the government will implement the necessary measures to safeguard Bolivians if protesters do not follow that request.



Arce's conference is his latest attempt to curb the growing tensions in the country, as Morales supporters have blocked key highways and prevented the delivery of food and fuel, particularly in the country's center, the Cochabamba tropics.



Reuters