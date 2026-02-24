News
Russia will fight until it fulfils Ukraine war aims, Kremlin says
World News
24-02-2026 | 04:57
Russia will fight until it fulfils Ukraine war aims, Kremlin says
Russia has not yet achieved all its war aims in Ukraine and will fight on until it does, the Kremlin said Tuesday on the fourth anniversary of its offensive.
"The goals haven't been fully achieved yet, which is why the military operation continues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to an AFP question.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said earlier Russia's Vladimir Putin had failed to achieve his goal of taking over Ukraine.
AFP
