Macron warns Europe must not 'delegate forever' its security to US
World News
2024-11-07 | 06:52
Macron warns Europe must not 'delegate forever' its security to US
French President Emmanuel Macron told a European leaders' gathering Thursday that the continent must assert its security independence from the United States -- and defend its "interests" over those of geopolitical rivals.
"We must not delegate forever our security to America," Macron said, arguing that returning U.S. leader Donald Trump would legitimately "defend the interests of the American people" and asking: "Are we ready to defend the interests of the European people?"
AFP
World News
Macron
Europe
Security
US
France
0
World News
07:30
US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal
World News
07:30
US military judge reinstates 9/11 mastermind plea deal
0
World News
06:33
Macron says Europe must 'write own history' at 'decisive' time
World News
06:33
Macron says Europe must 'write own history' at 'decisive' time
0
World News
06:19
Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win
World News
06:19
Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win
0
World News
05:20
NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage
World News
05:20
NATO chief confident crisis-hit Germany will still 'play role' on world stage
0
World News
2024-11-04
Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally
World News
2024-11-04
Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally
0
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
0
World News
00:58
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister
World News
00:58
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister
0
Lebanon News
07:28
MP Ibrahim Al Moussawi to Reuters: Hezbollah does not pin ceasefire hopes on any US administration
Lebanon News
07:28
MP Ibrahim Al Moussawi to Reuters: Hezbollah does not pin ceasefire hopes on any US administration
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
3
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
5
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
7
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
8
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
