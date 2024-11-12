News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attacks against US naval vessels
World News
2024-11-12 | 12:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attacks against US naval vessels
Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they conducted two military operations against U.S. naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, which the group’s military spokesperson said lasted for eight hours.
The first operation targeted a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Arabian sea with a number of missiles and drones, while the second operation launched missiles and drones at two U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, Yahya Saree said.
Reuters
World News
Yemen
Houthis
US
Naval
Vessels
Red Sea
Arabian Sea
Next
US strikes targets linked to Iranian groups in Syria
ICC seeks external probe against chief prosecutor over alleged misconduct
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-28
Yemen's Houthis state they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
World News
2024-10-28
Yemen's Houthis state they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-11-03
Yemen's Houthis say will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports
Middle East News
2024-11-03
Yemen's Houthis say will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’
0
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:55
US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war
World News
14:55
US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid
0
World News
14:07
US Secretary of State Blinken decides against changing military assistance to Israel, Axios reports
World News
14:07
US Secretary of State Blinken decides against changing military assistance to Israel, Axios reports
0
World News
13:12
Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza
World News
13:12
Blinken calls on Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Lebanon says Israel's killing of 3 journalists a 'war crime'
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Lebanon says Israel's killing of 3 journalists a 'war crime'
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
World News
14:55
US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war
World News
14:55
US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army urges southern Lebanon residents to avoid war zones
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army urges southern Lebanon residents to avoid war zones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
2
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
4
Lebanon News
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
Lebanon News
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
5
Lebanon News
08:11
Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)
Lebanon News
08:11
Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
7
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
8
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More