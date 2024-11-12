Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attacks against US naval vessels

Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they conducted two military operations against U.S. naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, which the group’s military spokesperson said lasted for eight hours.



The first operation targeted a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Arabian sea with a number of missiles and drones, while the second operation launched missiles and drones at two U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, Yahya Saree said.



Reuters