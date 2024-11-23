32 killed in new sectarian violence in Pakistan: Official

World News
2024-11-23 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
32 killed in new sectarian violence in Pakistan: Official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
32 killed in new sectarian violence in Pakistan: Official

At least 32 people were killed and 47 wounded in sectarian clashes in northwest Pakistan, an official told AFP on Saturday, two days after attacks on Shiite passengers convoys killed 43.

"Fighting between Shiite and Sunni communities continues at multiple locations. According to the latest reports, 32 people have been killed which include 14 Sunnis and 18 Shiites," a senior administrative official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
 
AFP

World News

Pakistan

Shiite

Sunni

LBCI Next
Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief
Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-15

Pakistan extends school closures in Punjab by week: Minister

LBCI
World News
2024-11-09

Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

LBCI
World News
2024-11-01

Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Iraqi parliament elects Sunni lawmaker al-Mashhadani as speaker: State news agency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:20

EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: Spokesperson

LBCI
World News
06:12

Pope Francis to visit Corsica on December 15: Vatican

LBCI
World News
06:07

Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

LBCI
World News
04:04

Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
World News
2024-11-22

France says 'takes note' of ICC arrest warrants against Israel, Hamas figures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:20

Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More