Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
10
o
South
12
o
Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning
Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 15:30
0
min
Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning
Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday evening without prior warning.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Israel
Airstrikes
Latest News
0
0
0
0
0
0
Our visitors readings
0
0
0
Videos
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Most read
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
