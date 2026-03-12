Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 15:30
High views
Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs without warning
Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs without warning

Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday evening without prior warning.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Airstrikes

Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
Israeli strike hits Chouaifet–Aamroussieh after evacuation warning
