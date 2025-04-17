Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet

17-04-2025 | 06:17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet

The Kremlin said Thursday that Europe wants to continue "war" in Ukraine as U.S. and EU officials met in Paris for talks on the conflict.

"Unfortunately, we see a focus on continuing the war from Europeans," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked about what he expected from the talks.

World News

Europe

War

Ukraine

Allies

Kremlin

Russia

Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”
LBCI Previous

