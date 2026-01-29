Turkey plans to 'reinforce border security' if US attacks Iran: Official to AFP

29-01-2026 | 03:44
LBCI
Turkey plans to &#39;reinforce border security&#39; if US attacks Iran: Official to AFP
Turkey plans to 'reinforce border security' if US attacks Iran: Official to AFP

Turkey is weighing contingency plans along its border if the United States attacks neighboring Iran, a senior official told AFP on Thursday.

"If the United States attacks Iran and the regime falls, Turkey is planning additional measures to reinforce border security," said the official, who requested anonymity.


AFP
 

