Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk

28-01-2026 | 13:10
Lebanon&#39;s budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
2min
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On the second day of parliamentary debates over Lebanon's 2026 state budget, politics continued to dominate lawmakers' interventions, often eclipsing discussion of the draft budget itself.

Several members of parliament raised constitutional objections, arguing that approving the budget without first passing the long-delayed final accounts violates constitutional requirements. Others focused on what they described as an underlying deficit in the proposed budget, despite the government's claims of balance.

The three-day session, broadcast with extensive media coverage, provided a platform for lawmakers to send political messages to rivals and appeal to their support bases, with many speaking against the backdrop of looming parliamentary elections, or at least the expectation that they should be approaching.

In a notable development, MP Adib Abdel Massih introduced a new dimension to the debate by reopening the electoral law debate. He announced his readiness to submit a draft bill proposing a one-year postponement of parliamentary elections.

The move raised questions about whether the most significant outcome of the budget approval session could ultimately be a political agreement to delay elections, rather than a consensus on the financial roadmap for 2026.

