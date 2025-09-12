News
EU agrees to prolong sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine
World News
12-09-2025 | 05:37
EU agrees to prolong sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine
EU countries on Friday agreed to prolong Ukraine-related sanctions for another six months on over 2,500 Russian individuals and entities, including President Vladimir Putin, diplomats said.
Ambassadors from the bloc's 27-member states signed off on the move ahead of a deadline on Monday, after Hungary and Slovakia dropped demands to take a number of people off the blacklist, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
EU
Sanctions
Russia
Ukraine
