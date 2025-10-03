Macron blames Russia for killing a French journalist in Ukraine

03-10-2025 | 13:52
Macron blames Russia for killing a French journalist in Ukraine
Macron blames Russia for killing a French journalist in Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron blamed Russia for the killing on Friday of a French photojournalist hit in a drone attack while on assignment in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

"I learned with deep sadness" of the death of Antoni Lallican, who was "the victim of an attack by Russian drones," the French president posted on X, at a moment of surging tension between Russia and European countries.

