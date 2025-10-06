Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office

06-10-2025 | 05:09
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office
Outgoing French PM says 'conditions were not fulfilled' to stay in office

Outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Monday said the conditions were not satisfied to allow him to stay in office, after resigning following less than a month in the post.

"The conditions were not fulfilled for me to carry out my function as prime minister," Lecornu said, denouncing the "partisan appetites" of factions who he said had forced his resignation.


AFP
 

