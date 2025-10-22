US to announce 'substantial pickup' in Russia sanctions: Treasury chief

22-10-2025 | 15:42
US to announce 'substantial pickup' in Russia sanctions: Treasury chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that Washington would unveil fresh sanctions against Russia, a day after President Donald Trump shelved talks with Moscow on the Ukraine war.

"We are going to either announce after the close this afternoon, or first thing tomorrow morning, a substantial pickup in Russia sanctions," Bessent told reporters at the White House.

AFP

Russia says preparation for Putin-Trump summit still ongoing
Germany to pay local US military staff during shutdown
