News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin due to meet North Korean foreign minister in Moscow
World News
27-10-2025 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin due to meet North Korean foreign minister in Moscow
Vladimir Putin will later Monday host North Korea's top diplomat in the Kremlin, the Russian president's spokesman said, as the two sides deepen military and political ties amid the war in Ukraine.
Pyongyang's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui earlier hailed the "spiritual closeness between Pyongyang and Moscow" in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during her visit to the Russian capital.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
North Korea
Foreign
Minister
Moscow
Next
Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump
UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-03
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
World News
2025-09-03
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
0
World News
2025-09-29
North Korea, China's foreign ministers meet in Beijing
World News
2025-09-29
North Korea, China's foreign ministers meet in Beijing
0
World News
2025-10-17
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
World News
2025-10-17
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
0
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
World News
2025-10-16
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:32
Gold falls as potential US-China trade deal dents safe-haven demand
World News
08:32
Gold falls as potential US-China trade deal dents safe-haven demand
0
World News
08:26
Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028
World News
08:26
Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028
0
World News
06:08
Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump
World News
06:08
Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump
0
World News
05:24
UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'
World News
05:24
UN chief says fighting in Sudan's El-Fasher 'terrible escalation of the conflict'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
0
World News
2025-10-16
Guatemala’s President dismisses Interior Minister after gang members escape from prison
World News
2025-10-16
Guatemala’s President dismisses Interior Minister after gang members escape from prison
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
4
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
5
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
7
Lebanon News
13:04
Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:04
Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More