Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028

27-10-2025 | 08:26
Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028
Trump says he would not run for vice president in 2028

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out running for the vice presidency in the 2028 U.S. election, an approach some of his supporters have floated to allow the Republican president to serve an additional term in office.

"I'd be allowed to do that," Trump said, in an exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One.

But he added: "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not - it wouldn't be right."

The remarks were Trump's latest on the subject, which he has teased in public remarks and with "Trump 2028" hats he hands out at the White House.

No one may be elected to the U.S. presidency a third time, according to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

2028 U.S. Election

Republican

