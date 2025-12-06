Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency

World News
06-12-2025 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency

Ruinous floods and landslides have killed more than 900 people on Indonesia's island of Sumatra, the country's disaster management agency said Saturday in an updated toll.

The latest update put the death toll at 908, with 410 people still reported missing.

AFP

World News

flood

death

passes

Disaster

agency

LBCI Next
US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia
Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-29

Death toll in Indonesia floods passes 200: Disaster agency

LBCI
World News
2025-11-30

Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 442: Disaster agency

LBCI
World News
2025-11-28

Death toll from Indonesia floods rises to 174: Disaster official

LBCI
World News
2025-12-03

Flood death toll in Thailand rises to 267: Health ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

LBCI
World News
01:00

Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-22

12 UN staff leave Yemen's Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

As Lebanon's gridlock continues, Syria accelerates its own financial reset

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic momentum: UN praises Lebanon's negotiation approach, Lebanon pushes for international guarantees

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More