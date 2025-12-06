News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency
World News
06-12-2025 | 04:57
Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency
Ruinous floods and landslides have killed more than 900 people on Indonesia's island of Sumatra, the country's disaster management agency said Saturday in an updated toll.
The latest update put the death toll at 908, with 410 people still reported missing.
AFP
World News
flood
death
passes
Disaster
agency
Next
US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia
Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism
Previous
