News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky to meet NATO, EU chiefs in Brussels Monday
World News
08-12-2025 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky to meet NATO, EU chiefs in Brussels Monday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet the heads of NATO and the European Union for talks Monday, the alliance said, in the latest leg of diplomacy over U.S. efforts to end Russia's war.
The Brussels meeting with NATO's Mark Rutte and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa will come after Zelensky sit downs with the leaders in Britain, France and Germany in London.
AFP
World News
NATO,
chiefs
Brussels
Monday
Next
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-03
Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels
World News
2025-12-03
Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels
0
World News
2025-11-29
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
World News
2025-11-29
Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency
0
World News
2025-11-04
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
2025-11-04
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
0
World News
2025-10-14
Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday
World News
2025-10-14
Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:40
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
World News
09:40
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
0
World News
09:12
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
World News
09:12
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
0
World News
09:00
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
World News
09:00
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
0
World News
07:09
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
World News
07:09
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:00
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
World News
09:00
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
Lebanon News
06:34
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
0
World News
09:12
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
World News
09:12
Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine
0
Variety and Tech
09:34
Paramount counters Netflix with cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
Variety and Tech
09:34
Paramount counters Netflix with cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
2
Lebanon News
06:29
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
Lebanon News
06:29
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
3
Lebanon News
04:09
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
Lebanon News
04:09
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
5
Lebanon News
04:56
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Lebanon News
04:56
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
6
Lebanon News
03:28
Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship
Lebanon News
03:28
Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship
7
Lebanon News
09:18
Join us at OMT Christmas In Action at Forum de Beyrouth, Dec 12–23! Fun, holiday delights, and festive vibes await.
Lebanon News
09:18
Join us at OMT Christmas In Action at Forum de Beyrouth, Dec 12–23! Fun, holiday delights, and festive vibes await.
8
World News
09:40
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
World News
09:40
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More