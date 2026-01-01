Russia says at least 20 killed in Ukrainian drone strike

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian-held part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has killed at least 20 people, a Moscow-installed governor and Russian authorities said Thursday.



"Three UAVs struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. According to preliminary reports, more than 50 people were injured, and 24 people were killed," Vladimir Saldo, a governor of the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region, said on Telegram.



Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a probe into the attack, which had "killed more than 20 people and injured many more."



AFP



