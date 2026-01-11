Rights group says at least 192 killed in Iran protests

Middle East News
11-01-2026 | 05:48
High views
0min
Rights group says at least 192 killed in Iran protests

At least 192 people have been killed in two weeks of protests against the government and economic strain in Iran, a rights group said on Sunday, in a sharp rise from an earlier death toll of 51.

"Since the start of the protests, Iran Human Rights has confirmed the killing of at least 192 protesters," the Norway-based NGO said, warning that the toll could be much higher as a days-long internet blackout hampered verification.

AFP

Middle East News

group

least

killed

protests

