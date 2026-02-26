At least 25 killed in jihadist attacks in northeast Nigeria

At least 25 people were killed in two separate jihadist attacks in northeastern Nigeria's Adamawa state, local sources told AFP on Thursday.



"Gunmen we believed to be Boko Haram on many motorcycles... attacked the market. They opened fire on people and killed 21," a Madagali local government official told AFP bout the Tuesday evening attack, on the condition of anonymity. Four others, including three troops, were killed in Hong.



AFP