Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'

World News
20-01-2026 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron tells Davos of a &#39;shift towards a world without rules&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'

The world is experiencing a shift away from rules and international law, French President Emmanuel Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"It's ... a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest," Macron said, adding that what he called "imperial ambitions" were resurfacing.



Reuters
 

World News

Macron

France

Davos

LBCI Next
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-28

Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron

LBCI
World News
06:17

China's vice premier tells Davos world cannot revert to 'law of the jungle'

LBCI
World News
08:58

France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
World News
09:09

Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'

LBCI
World News
08:58

France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'

LBCI
World News
07:51

Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More