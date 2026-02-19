At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN

World News
19-02-2026 | 05:43

At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN

At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN

A drone strike on a displacement camp in Sudan killed at least 15 children earlier this week, the United Nations reported late on Wednesday.

"On Monday, 16 February, at least 15 children were reportedly killed and 10 wounded after a drone strike on a displacement camp in Al Sunut, West Kordofan," the U.N. children's agency said in a statement.

Across the Kordofan region, currently the Sudan war's fiercest battlefield, "we are seeing the same disturbing patterns from Darfur –- children killed, injured, displaced and cut off from the services they need to survive," UNICEF's Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

AFP

World News

Sudan

Drone

Strike

Children

United Nations

UNICEF

