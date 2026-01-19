Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons

Russia has jailed an American for five years for illegally transporting weapons, a court said Monday, adding that a rifle was found on his yacht after it docked in the port city of Sochi last June.



"A U.S. citizen was found guilty of illegally transporting and moving firearms," the regional courts' press service said in a statement, naming the man as Charles Wayne Zimmerman and saying he had been "sentenced him to five years in prison."



AFP