Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
World News
19-01-2026 | 06:03
Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
Russia has jailed an American for five years for illegally transporting weapons, a court said Monday, adding that a rifle was found on his yacht after it docked in the port city of Sochi last June.
"A U.S. citizen was found guilty of illegally transporting and moving firearms," the regional courts' press service said in a statement, naming the man as Charles Wayne Zimmerman and saying he had been "sentenced him to five years in prison."
AFP
World News
jails
years
illegally
transporting
weapons
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Yunnan in southwest China: CENC
Putin invited to Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Kremlin
