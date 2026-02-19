British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage

A British couple detained in Iran since January 2025 have been sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage, their family announced on Thursday as they hit out at their treatment.



Lindsay and Craig Foreman were arrested while travelling through the country on an around-the-world motorcycle journey and have consistently denied Tehran's spying claims.



"My parents have now been sentenced to 10 years following a trial that lasted just three hours and in which they were not allowed to present any defence," their son Joe Bennett said in a statement, adding relatives were "deeply concerned."



