Israeli minister Smotrich calls for US-led center for Gaza to be shuttered

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to shut a U.S.-led multinational coordinating center that supports President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war.



Washington established the Civil Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) last October as a center for civilian and military personnel from other countries to work alongside U.S. and Israeli officials on post-war Gaza planning.



"The time has come to dismantle the headquarters in Kiryat Gat," said Smotrich, the influential, far-right cabinet minister, in remarks shared by his office to media, referring to the Israeli city northeast of Gaza where the center is based.



The Israeli prime minister's office, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. military's Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the remarks.





Reuters