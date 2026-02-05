NATO calls for 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

NATO on Thursday urged "responsibility and restraint" as the New START treaty between the United States and Russia imposing limits on their nuclear arsenals expired, raising fears of a new arms race.



"Restraint and responsibility in the nuclear domain is crucial to global security," an official from the U.S.-led military alliance said, on condition of anonymity.



The official said Russia and China were both ramping up their nuclear capabilities and that NATO "will continue to take steps necessary" to ensure its own defences.



AFP