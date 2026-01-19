Greenland's premier said Monday it would not be pressured by President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs in his bid to gain control of the autonomous Danish territory.



In a post on Facebook, Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the support of other nations, "as a clear recognition that Greenland is a democratic society with the right to make its own decisions."



"The latest statements from the United States, including threats of tariffs, do not change that stance. We will not be pressured. We stand firm on dialogue, on respect, and on international law," Nielsen continued.



AFP