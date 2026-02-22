'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

Greenland's prime minister on Sunday flatly rejected a proposal by Donald Trump to send a U.S. Navy hospital ship to the Arctic island coveted by the U.S. leader.



"That will be 'no thanks' from us," Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who heads the government of the autonomous Danish territory, wrote on his Facebook page.



"President Trump's idea to send a U.S. hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens," he said.



AFP