'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat

World News
05-01-2026 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;That&#39;s enough now!&#39; Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat

"That's enough now," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said after repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

"No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law," the head of Greenland's government wrote on Facebook late Sunday.

AFP


World News

United States

Greenland

Jens Frederik Nielsen

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Ten people convicted for online harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron
Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-23

Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post

LBCI
World News
2026-01-02

Iran FM denounces Trump's threat of intervention as 'reckless, dangerous'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:11

400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

LBCI
World News
06:47

Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets 'with immediate effect'

LBCI
World News
05:28

Ten people convicted for online harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron

LBCI
World News
03:07

Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

Speaker Berri says Lebanon insists on Israeli compliance before resuming negotiations

LBCI
World News
06:47

Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets 'with immediate effect'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-03

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
World News
07:11

400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More