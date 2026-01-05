"That's enough now," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said after repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to annex the autonomous Danish territory.



"No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law," the head of Greenland's government wrote on Facebook late Sunday.



AFP





