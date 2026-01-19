US Treasury chief says retaliatory EU tariffs over Greenland 'unwise'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned European nations on Monday against retaliatory tariffs over President Donald Trump's threatened levies to obtain control of Greenland.



"I think it would be very unwise," Bessent told reporters on the first day of the World Economic Forum.



He said Trump wanted control of the autonomous Danish territory because he considers it a "strategic asset" and "we are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to anyone else."



AFP