EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas

EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said Wednesday fears were growing that Europe was becoming too dependent on the United States for liquefied natural gas, after President Donald Trump's threats over Greenland rocked allies.



"Geopolitical turmoil in the wake of the crisis in Greenland has been a wake-up call," Jorgensen told journalists in Brussels.



As the EU slashes its imports of Russian energy, "there is a growing concern, which I share, that we risk replacing one dependency with another," he said.



AFP



