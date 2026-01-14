Greenland 'can count on us', EU chief says

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for Greenland Wednesday, saying the Arctic island which U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to seize "belongs to its people."



"For me it's important that the Greenlanders know and they know this by the deeds, not only by the words, that we respect the wishes of the Greenlanders and their interests and that they can count on us," she told a press conference in Brussels.



AFP