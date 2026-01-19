EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen insisted on "the need to unequivocally respect" Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty during a meeting Monday with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



"This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship. At the same time, the European Union remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests," she said on social media.



They also discussed efforts for peace in Ukraine as well as transatlantic trade and investment. "They are a major asset for both the EU and U.S. economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests," she said, after President Donald Trump threatened extra levies on eight European states in the Greenland standoff.



AFP



